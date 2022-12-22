iHeartRadio
Aaron Judge appointed team captain


(Bronx, NY) --  The Yankees are naming Aaron Judge team captain during his reintroduction to the team.  

It came just weeks after the Bronx Bombers announced number 99 would commit to a nine year 360-million-dollar deal.  

After a record-breaking season, he's just the 16th player in franchise history to be named captain.  

Judge called it an incredible honor to be appointed team captain, saying he joins a list of great baseball players and ambassadors on and off the field.

— with files from MetroSource

