Aaron Judge appointed team captain

(Bronx, NY) -- The Yankees are naming Aaron Judge team captain during his reintroduction to the team.

It came just weeks after the Bronx Bombers announced number 99 would commit to a nine year 360-million-dollar deal.

After a record-breaking season, he's just the 16th player in franchise history to be named captain.

Judge called it an incredible honor to be appointed team captain, saying he joins a list of great baseball players and ambassadors on and off the field.

