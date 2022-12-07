iHeartRadio
Aaron Judge, Yankees reach $360M, 9-year deal


New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) celebrates his 61st home run of the season, a two-run shot, against the Toronto Blue Jays during seventh inning American League MLB baseball action in Toronto on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

SAN DIEGO - A person familiar with the deal says that Aaron Judge has agreed to return to the New York Yankees on a $360 million, nine-year contract. 

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday because the deal had not been announced. 

Judge will earn $40 million per season, the highest average annual payout for a position player. 

The contract trails only Mike Trout's $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels and Mookie Betts' $365 million pact with the Los Angeles Dodgers for biggest in baseball history.

