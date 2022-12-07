Aaron Judge, Yankees reach $360M, 9-year deal
SAN DIEGO - A person familiar with the deal says that Aaron Judge has agreed to return to the New York Yankees on a $360 million, nine-year contract.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday because the deal had not been announced.
Judge will earn $40 million per season, the highest average annual payout for a position player.
The contract trails only Mike Trout's $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels and Mookie Betts' $365 million pact with the Los Angeles Dodgers for biggest in baseball history.