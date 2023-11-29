Aaron Rodgers' return hinges on Jets' playoff chances

(Florham Park, NJ) -- The star quarterback of the New York Jets will consider a return from injury if the team has a chance to make the playoffs.

Aaron Rodgers told the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that his health comes first, then the question becomes if the team is "in it" and could make a run at the postseason.

The Super Bowl winning QB underwent surgery to repair his Achilles in September, but Rodgers teased that he's inching closer to getting on the practice field.

The Jets have a 4-and-7 record and currently trail the Indianapolis Colts, who are 6-and-5, for the last Wild Card spot in the AFC.

— with files from MetroSource