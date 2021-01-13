Aaron Rodgers to Guest Host Jeopardy!

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is guest hosting Jeopardy!

He told "The Pat McAfee Show" the late Alex Trebek was one of his idols and he was excited about the opportunity. Rodgers won "Celebrity Jeopardy!" back in 2015 and earned 50-thousand-dollars for the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer Fund.

He is one of a list of guests hosts to substitute after Trebek's death in November.

Aaron Rodgers (photo courtesy of @TheScore/Twitter)

with files from TTWN Media Networks Inc.