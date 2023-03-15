Aaron Rodgers wants to play in New York

(East Rutherford, NY) -- Football star Aaron Rodgers says he'd like to be a New York Jet.

The 39-year-old four-time MVP Green Bay Packer quarterback told The Pat McAfee Show his intention is to play in New York.

Rodgers said he hasn't been holding anything up but it's the Packers and the compensation they're trying to get for him.

Rodgers said spending three full days and four nights in darkness recently helped clear his body and mind to make a decision.

He also said the Packers made it clear they wanted to move on.

— with files from MetroSource