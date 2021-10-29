Abandoned well being examined near site of Wheatley explosion

Investigators looking for the source of a gas leak that resulted in an explosion in Wheatley are now focused on an abandoned well.

The investigation by Golder and Associates has confirmed the location of an abandoned gas well adjacent to the site of the explosion.

While an abandoned well is under investigation, the Municipality of Chatham-Kent is stressing that any reports indicating this well is the source of the gas leaks is premature.

Officials say further analysis needs to be completed before this can be determined and that investigations are still underway on the site.

All residents in Wheatley are also being reminded that the site is an active work zone and people should not proceed beyond the barriers.

An evacuation zone has been in place since an explosion Aug. 26 on Erie Street North that damaged several buildings and injured several people.