Abbott brand infant formula products recalled

A number of Abbott brand infant formula products, under the Similac label, are being recalled due to possible contamination by Cronobacter sakazakii and salmonella bacteria.

According to a release from the Windsor Regional Hospital, the bacteria, in rare cases can cause severe or fatal infections.

Symptoms include blood poisoning in newborns, salmonella poisoning, fever, abdominal cramps, nausea and vomiting.

WRH is alarming the public that if your child has consumed these products and is experiencing similar symptoms, to attend an emergency department immediately.