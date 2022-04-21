'About one month too late': ETFO Local President on GECDSB letter to health officials

The Local President of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario in Windsor says it’s too little too late when it comes to a recent school board decision to pen a letter asking for health measures from the provincial government.

The Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) voted Tuesday night in favour of writing the letter to both the provincial government and local health authorities. The letter would ask for public health measures, including, but not limited to masking to be implemented in school settings amid high absenteeism and staffing issues.

Mario Spagnuolo says it’s going to be some time before the letter is even read, and by then the situation could be very different.

“By the time this letter gets to Queen’s Park and there is a response, it’s going to be a few weeks, and I’m not really sure what impact it’s going to have. It’s disappointing on all levels, what has happened.”

He echoes sentiments that the politicization of the masking question is one of the most disappointing aspects of the situation.

“It’s just really become a political issue more than a public health issue, and that’s unfortunate because there could’ve been a better way," he began. "I think people are starting to question some of the decisions now, and so it’s even harder to bring in a mandate at this point.”

Mario Spagnuolo says had the province implemented a slower approach to removing health measures, things would’ve looked much different.

“You know, there’s the health and safety point that COVID is real, and it’s affecting people, and then there’s the practical impact that has taken place, and that’s on staff absences and student absences. It has affected the education, and I think that could’ve been avoided,” he told AM800 News.

Spagnuolo adds, there was plenty of opportunity for common ground and compromise, and he’s disappointed in the current situation.

Director of Education Erin Kelly says the board continues to follow the guidelines offered by the province and does encourage mask wearing where possible.