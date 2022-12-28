Above normal temperatures expected for Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex can expect above normal temperatures for the next few days.

Environment Canada is forecasting daytime highs between 3 and 12 degrees Celsius over the next seven days.

Meteorologist Gerald Cheng says the normal temperature this time of year is around minus 1.

"It is a world of difference from the weekend weather from last weekend but that's the pattern of winter where we see a big fluctuation," says Cheng. "So this is a big change and we will be seeing this above normal trend for this weekend into next week."

He adds a rain event is also coming to the region.

"It's mostly Friday into Saturday that we will see the bulk of the rain and right now from what we can see maybe 10 to 12 millimetres are possible so that's something to pay attention to," says Cheng.

The temperature swing comes as the region was under a Blizzard Warning on Friday with the temperature feeling like -30 with the wind chill.