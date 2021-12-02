Abuse allegations at a local daycare 'unfounded,' says LaSalle police

The LaSalle Police Service reports social media posts regarding alleged abuse at a local daycare are unfounded.

On Nov. 29, the LaSalle Police Service launched an investigation after fielding a large volume of inquires regarding abuse allegations at a local daycare, allegations that were posted on social media.

Police say a thorough investigation was completed and found that there were no grounds to believe that any criminal offence or abuse was committed.

The findings of the investigation were also supported by the child’s parent.

Despite this, and as with all allegations of abuse against children, the Children’s Aid Society was notified and will continue to work within their mandate.

Police say that a proper and thorough investigation was completed and they are satisfied that no abuse or criminal offence was committed.