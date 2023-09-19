Accident in the downtown core knocks out power for some residents and businesses

An accident just before 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon knocked out power for some residents and businesses in the downtown core.

Windsor's Mayor Drew Dilkens sent out an update on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, saying hydro and communication services are affected in the core.

The update posted showed a car inside of a sinkhole.

As of 5:10 p.m., Enwin was reporting 8 active outages downtown with 292 customers impacted.

This is a developing story and will be updated.