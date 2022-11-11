Acting medical officer of health concerned over number of smokers in Windsor-Essex

The acting medical officer of health calls it concerning that 1 in 5 people still smoke in Windsor-Essex.

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says there are around 1,200 cancer deaths per year with the most common forms of cancer being lung cancer, colon, breast, pancreas and prostate cancer.

He calls lung cancer a terrible disease and smoking is the biggest modifiable risk factor.

Dr. Nesathurai says on average, there are 40 to 50 people at any given time being enrolled in various smoke cessation programs offered by the health unit.

He says there aren't many people in the community who haven't been impacted by cancer.

"Cancer kills people, it kills people in Windsor-Essex. Many of the people who were killed died too early, in the jargon of the public health service we call them premature deaths. It's clear to me that every family, every household and every community has been touched by the burden of cancer," he said.

Dr. Nesathurai says the public health service is willing to work with people to break their smoking habits because the risks related to cancer are so great.

"Cancer accounts for 30 per cent of all deaths, although many of the people who die of cancer in the twilight of their lives about half of all cancer deaths are people in their 50s, 60s and 70s. Save for the cancer, they may have lived many more years."

He adds the health unit has advocated for by-laws to try and limit smoking at workplaces, both indoors and outdoors.

"The one message I'd say is that we do want to help people quit smoking, but we also want to bide them with compassion and understanding if they too are suffering from an addiction," Dr. Nesathurai said.

The Smoke-Free Ontario Act came in effect in 2006 to reduce access to tobacco products and to protect workers and the public from the hazards of second-hand smoke.

The SFOA imposes strict controls on the sale of tobacco to young people, restricts the display and promotion of tobacco at point-of-sale, and prohibits smoking in enclosed workplaces and enclosed public places, as well as other designated places.

