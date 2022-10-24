Acting medical officer of health for Chatham-Kent resigns

The acting medical officer of health at the Chatham-Kent Health Unit has resigned less than two months after taking on the role.

Dr. Mario Kangeswaren took the position in late August, filling a vacancy created when Dr. David Colby announced his retirement earlier this year.

A release from the Municipality of Chatham-Kent and the Chatham-Kent Health Unit says his resignation is effective Oct. 21 and that he's leaving to to pursue other opportunities.

The Board of Health will begin its search for a new medical officer of health immediately.

In the meantime, Dr. Colby will provide medical officer of health coverage while the search begins for a replacement.