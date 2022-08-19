Acting MOH calling for residents to get their fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The Acting Medical Officer of Health for Windsor-Essex is calling local COVID-19 vaccination statistics concerning.

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai is encouraging area residents to get their fourth dose of the vaccine.

According to statistics on the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's website, only 11.9 per cent of residents have received their fourth dose.

Dr. Nesathurai says the he's worried.

"I am concerned, we are concerned and I think the health unit is concerned," says Dr. Nesathurai. "We'd like that number to come up and the more people that are vaccinated the lower the bourdon of disease."

He's hoping residents will get their fourth dose ahead of the fall.

"I hope the people avail themselves to the vaccine but 11 per cent is not the number we want, we want a higher number than that," he says.

Dr. Nesathurai says getting vaccinated is the only way to lower the risk of getting very sick from the virus.

"The more people that are vaccinated the lower the burden of disease," says Dr. Nesathurai. "We want to encourage people to get up to date with their vaccines."

The data also shows that 83 per cent of Windsor's population have their first dose of the vaccine, 80.6 per cent have their second and 46.5 per cent have their third.