Acting MOH concerned about the spread of COVID beyond isolation period

The acting medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex remains concerned about members of the public transmitting COVID-19 beyond the five day isolation period.

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, Acting Medical Officer of Health at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, says even though you're not on self-isolation after five days, people should still wear a mask, physically distance, limit contacts and make good judgements about your activities during that period of time.

"I'm particularly concerned about people in Day 6, Day 7, Day 8 dining in a restaurant where a mask is not required while eating," he says.

Under current public health restrictions, anyone who has been recognized to have COVID-19 as a result of a PCR test, rapid antigen test or self-recognized symptoms, are required to self-isolate for five days.

Dr. Nesathurai says their actions as individuals should be modulated by the fact that they still have the opportunity to transmit COVID to other people beyond the self isolation period.

Restaurant dining rooms, gyms and cinemas reopened Jan. 31 at half capacity after being shuttered on Jan. 5 due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Larger venues will also reopen with capacity limited to 50 per cent or 500 people, whichever is fewer.

Limits on indoor gatherings will increase from five people to 10, while the cap on outdoor gatherings will go from 10 to 25.

The province plans to ease COVID-19 measures further on Feb. 21.