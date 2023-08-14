Activate Transit Windsor Essex launches 'Bus or Bust' campaign

From now until the end of the week a local advocacy group is inviting residents in the city who normally don't ride transit to hop on a bus and document their experience.

Activate Transit Windsor Essex is launching their first annual 'Bus or Bust' campaign, and challenging Windsorites to take one transit ride to a spot in the city where they normally may not travel.

Riders are then asked to document their experience on social media by taking a selfie in front of a bus stop and post it using the hashtag #BusorBust.

Nate Hope, member, Activate Transit Windsor Essex says this campaign is about encouraging people to take transit more often.

"Just like biking can you give you a different perspective in the city, taking the bus to a new location can give you a new perspective as well."

Hope says it's not just the general public who is invited to take part.

He says they are also calling upon city councillors and the mayor to join in as well.

"That way can experience for themselves what it's like to take transit, and maybe through their own personal experience find ways that they might be able to make transit better for everyone."

He says frequency and reliability are two major issues facing transit users, but did welcome one change implemented recently.

"The 418x, some of our other members who use that route that goes across the entire city, they said the 418x made it a lot quicker to get from one side of the city to another, and it's a huge improvement."

He says at the end of the week, a random participant will be selected and given a prize of a free bus pass for one full week of travel with Transit Windsor.

Activate Transit Windsor Essex is a grassroots advocacy group working for a more accessible and sustainable transportation system in Windsor and Essex County.