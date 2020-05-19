Active Investigation Underway After Call for Trouble Unknown

Windsor police say there is no threat to public safety after being called to a home on Monday evening.

Constable Steve Betteridge confirms to AM800 News that there is an active investigation after officers were called to a home in the 2200 block of Chandler Road near Tecumseh Road East around 6:15 p.m. for "trouble unknown."

Comments on social media suggest more than one person was taken from the scene by ambulance. Police have not confirmed this information.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.