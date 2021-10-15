Active police investigation near downtown Windsor

An active police investigation is underway near downtown Windsor.

Windsor police say a man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but are not providing any additional information at this time.

Police were called to Elliott Street West between Bruce and Janette Avenue and sent a tweet out Friday morning around 7:30 saying the area is closed for an investigation.

Police say a section of Janette just north of Elliott is also shut down.

If you live in the area, police would like you to check your video surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.