Actor, singer Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73

Singer and actor Olivia Newton-John, who was best known for playing Sandy in the film "Grease," has died at the age of 73, according to her husband.

John Easterling announced that Newton-John "passed away peacefully" at her ranch in Southern California Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends.

"We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time," Easterling said in a post to Newton-John's official Instagram and Facebook accounts.

A cause of death was not given, but Newton-John was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 that resurfaced in 2017.

Newton-John starred in the 1978 blockbuster "Grease," with "You’re the One That I Want," a duet with John Travolta from the film's soundtrack, spending nearly six months on American music charts.

The British-born, Australian bred star was a prominent figure on music charts with songs like 1981's "Physical" from the film "Xanadu" going on to become the No. 1 single of that decade, according to Billboard.

She is credited with selling more than 100 million records and has won four Grammy Awards over the course of her five-decade music career.

Following news of her death, Travolta took to Instagram to honour his former co-star and friend.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!" reads the post in part.

In more recent years, Newton-John became best known as an advocate for breast cancer survivors.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer," Easterling said.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the foundation.