Actors and writers strikes enter second week with no signs of a deal to get Hollywood working again

LOS ANGELES - The combined strike by Hollywood actors and screenwriters is entering its second week with no sign of a swift ending.

For a week, actors including household names like Tina Fey, Kevin Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick, Rosario Dawson, David Duchovny and other stars have joined working class performers and writers on picket lines outside studios and corporate offices of streaming giants Amazon, MAX and Netflix.

In London on Friday, British actors held a solidarity event.

They chanted "One struggle, one fight, we support SAG-AFTRA fight" and "The luvvies, united, will never be defeated," using a British slang term for actors.