Adams, Calder Finalists Announced

The NHL has announced the finalists for the Jack Adams Award and the Calder Trophy.

Columbus' John Tortorella, Philadelphia's Alain Vigneault and Boston's Bruce Cassidy are up for the Adams Award, which goes to the Coach of the Year.

Colorado's Cale Makar, Vancouver's Quinn Hughes and Chicago's Dominik Kubalik are the finalists for the Calder Trophy as the top rookie.

The NHL returns to action Saturday August 1, as 24 teams will take part in the playoffs this summer.

There are also exhibition games prior to that.

NHL EXHIBITION SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern

Tuesday, July 28

At Toronto

Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Toronto vs. Montreal, 8 p.m.

At Edmonton

Edmonton vs. Calgary, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 29

At Toronto

Tampa Bay at Florida, 12 p.m.

Carolina vs. Washington, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders vs. N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

At Edmonton

Colorado vs. Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver vs. Winnipeg, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 30

At Toronto

Boston vs. Columbus, 7 p.m.

At Edmonton

Nashville vs. Dallas, 4 p.m.

Vegas vs. Arizona, 10 p.m.