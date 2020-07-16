iHeartRadio
Adams, Calder Finalists Announced

The NHL has announced the finalists for the Jack Adams Award and the Calder Trophy.

Columbus' John Tortorella, Philadelphia's Alain Vigneault and Boston's Bruce Cassidy are up for the Adams Award, which goes to the Coach of the Year.

Colorado's Cale Makar, Vancouver's Quinn Hughes and Chicago's Dominik Kubalik are the finalists for the Calder Trophy as the top rookie.

The NHL returns to action Saturday August 1, as 24 teams will take part in the playoffs this summer.

There are also exhibition games prior to that.

 NHL EXHIBITION SCHEDULE
     All Times Eastern
     Tuesday, July 28
     At Toronto
     Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
     Toronto vs. Montreal, 8 p.m.
     At Edmonton
     Edmonton vs. Calgary, 10:30 p.m.
     Wednesday, July 29
     At Toronto
     Tampa Bay at Florida, 12 p.m.
     Carolina vs. Washington, 4 p.m.
     N.Y. Islanders vs. N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.
     At Edmonton
     Colorado vs. Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.
     St. Louis vs. Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
     Vancouver vs. Winnipeg, 10:30 p.m.
     Thursday, July 30
     At Toronto
     Boston vs. Columbus, 7 p.m.
     At Edmonton
     Nashville vs. Dallas, 4 p.m.
     Vegas vs. Arizona, 10 p.m.

