Adams, Calder Finalists Announced
The NHL has announced the finalists for the Jack Adams Award and the Calder Trophy.
Columbus' John Tortorella, Philadelphia's Alain Vigneault and Boston's Bruce Cassidy are up for the Adams Award, which goes to the Coach of the Year.
Colorado's Cale Makar, Vancouver's Quinn Hughes and Chicago's Dominik Kubalik are the finalists for the Calder Trophy as the top rookie.
The NHL returns to action Saturday August 1, as 24 teams will take part in the playoffs this summer.
There are also exhibition games prior to that.
NHL EXHIBITION SCHEDULE
All Times Eastern
Tuesday, July 28
At Toronto
Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Toronto vs. Montreal, 8 p.m.
At Edmonton
Edmonton vs. Calgary, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 29
At Toronto
Tampa Bay at Florida, 12 p.m.
Carolina vs. Washington, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders vs. N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.
At Edmonton
Colorado vs. Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver vs. Winnipeg, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 30
At Toronto
Boston vs. Columbus, 7 p.m.
At Edmonton
Nashville vs. Dallas, 4 p.m.
Vegas vs. Arizona, 10 p.m.