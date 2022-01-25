Additional CCTV camera investments to better help police detect criminal activity

The provincial government has announced it is providing an additional $1 million in funding to fight against gun and gang violence across the province, through the Ontario Closed Circuit Television Grant program.

It will help an additional nine police services fund projects to replace outdated equipment, enhance current technology, and expand CCTV camera coverage in areas where gun and gang violence are most prevalent.

The grant program, launched in August 2020, represents an investment of $6 million over three fiscal years.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones says CCTV surveillance cameras are an essential tool in helping police detect, prevent and deter criminal activity to keep Ontarians safe.

“Tackling gun and gang violence requires all levels of government to work together. Ontario has stepped up to do its part, and we are pleased to support these locally led initiatives to help stamp out violence in communities across the province.”

Windsor Police Chief Pam Mizuno says she was excited to learn that the Windsor Police Service had been allocated $200,000 towards the initiative.

“Securing the funds provided by the Province through the Ontario CCTV Grant will allow us to collaborate with the City of Windsor to upgrade and modernize the traffic camera infrastructure in the city and significantly expand the number of intersections covered by the cameras.”

Mizuno says key intersections and camera locations have been identified that will provide both traffic management benefits and criminal deterrence.

“The technology of the new cameras will provide high-quality video captures which, in turn, will result in access to an increased amount of valuable video evidence for our investigations," she continued. "We know that criminal networks can be multi-jurisdictional. Illicit activities such as drugs and weapons trafficking, as well as human trafficking, often leave a trail of victimization in its wake across our communities."

She says this was an opportunity for the service to update traffic cameras in the city, and they're confident the technology will have a positive impact on public safety.

"To more modern technology that would assist us with our investigations into criminal activity, so not specifically directed at any gun or gang problem within the city, but just more for an opportunity to upgrade our existing technology."

The Ontario CCTV Grant program is part of the province’s Guns, Gangs, and Violence Reduction Strategy.

Officials believe projects funded through the grant will help deter criminal activity and improve public safety, by building on a recent provincial investment of just over $75 million to support initiatives including a multi-jurisdictional gun and gang specialized prosecution unit and the Office of Illicit Drug Intelligence.