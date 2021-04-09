Additional COVID-19 Cases Being Reported at Riverside Secondary School
Two more students from Riverside Secondary School have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Greater Essex County District School Board, close contacts have been notified and are following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
The confirmed cases were identified on April 8 and have since been added to the school board's website.
Since April 6, five students from the school have tested positive for COVID-19.