Additional COVID-19 Cases Being Reported at Riverside Secondary School

Two more students from Riverside Secondary School have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Greater Essex County District School Board, close contacts have been notified and are following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The confirmed cases were identified on April 8 and have since been added to the school board's website.

Since April 6, five students from the school have tested positive for COVID-19.

