Additional COVID-19 Variant Case Confirmed in Windsor-Essex

Two confirmed cases of the COVID-19 variant are in Windsor-Essex.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says there might be a third case but it's still under investigation.

"The third one is still under investigation because I guess it does require some investigation before we can confirm," says Dr. Ahmed.

As heard on AM800 news last Thursday, the first case was identified using rapid screening but more tests were being done to determine the strain of the variant.

Dr. Ahmed says the two confirmed cases are not associated to each other and the third case in question is linked to a long term care home.

"The initial indication is it could be a false positive but we are investigating to make sure that is the case," says Dr. Ahmed.

He adds in both confirmed cases, there were some indications about them being outside of the region however no charges were laid.

Last week, Dr. Ahmed said the additional testing could take up to two weeks to identify the strain of the variant.