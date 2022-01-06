Additional mass vaccination sites now open in Windsor Essex

This week saw additional mass vaccination sites open in the Windsor Essex area, on top of the location at Devonshire Mall, and health officials are encouraged by the early returns.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, in partnership with Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, opened a location at the Dr. Y Emara Centre for Healthy Aging and Mobility on Wednesday, while the clinic at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington also re-opened its doors.

Health Unit CEO Nicole Dupuis says in Leamington they vaccinated just shy of 500 individuals yesterday, and feedback from both the Leamington and west end sites was that everything went really well.

"That was great news to hear and very encouraging," she continued. "When I looked yesterday there were still quite a few appointments obviously recognizing that those sites just launched so lots of opportunities for people, but it was a great day."

She's confident it will boost the local vaccination rates, especially if there are people out there who were looking for an option a little closer to home.

"It's certainly more accessible for folks who are living in the west end area, in the county and certainly in the area of Leamington. Any opportunity that increases the number of individuals who could be vaccinated one day will boost our vaccination rates and get us where we need to be."

Even though the situation has shifted in the province, Dupuis says the message to the broader community remains the same.

"I think the message is our best prevention right now for COVID-19 is vaccines, and one of our best tools. Everyone needs to get out there and get their vaccination. So certainly that means ensuring that they have the opportunity and access for appointments and I think we're doing a very good job here in Windsor Essex," Dupuis said.

In Leamington, appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, while the clinic on Prince Road has appointments available from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday as well as from noon to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday.