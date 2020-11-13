Additional Measures Imposed in Windsor-Essex

The Medical Officer of Health for Windsor-Essex is issuing additional instructions to control the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

When it comes to enforcement, Dr. Ahmed said Friday during his weekly summary, "There's not time anymore for us to continue to do the education, we need to take that action....the tools are out there, we have taken a number of measures."

In a release issued Friday afternoon, Dr. Wajid Ahmed says he is issuing these instructions pursuant to Ontario Regulations 364/20, Rules for Areas in Stage 2, Schedule 1, S. 2(2).

In doing so, Dr. Ahmed is instructing all Windsor-Essex residents or persons responsible for a business or organization that is permitted to open under the Reopening Ontario A Flexible Response to COVID-19, Act 2020 Regulation 364/20 to adopt the following additional requirements above and beyond the provincial regulations, effective November 16, as of 12:01 a.m., and until further notice.