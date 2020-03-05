Additional Safety Measures to be Implemented at Tecumseh Fireworks Display

The Town of Tecumseh plans to implement additional safety measures to ensure an annual fireworks display remains safe.

During last year's Victoria Day fireworks, a youth was assaulted and robbed by another youth. The victim suffered minor injuries.

The town, the Optimist Club of St. Clair Beach and the Tecumseh Community Policing Committee hosted a public information session Wednesday night to discuss ways to reduce unsafe behaviours.

Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara says it's a popular event and the town wants to make sure it remains that way.

"We get between 4,000 and 5,000 people that attend the fireworks every year, it is a great family event," he says.

Tecumseh OPP Staff Sergeant Jamie Smith, says officers will be at the fireworks event this year to address any issues, and will be directing people to move out at the end of the event.

McNamara wants to make sure last year's incident, is an isolated one.

"What we are saying to parents is come out, enjoy, bring your kids and it is a safe venue, and everyone is aware of what transpired last year and we are going to put measures in place to make sure it is not going to happen again" he adds.

The 43rd annual fireworks event is scheduled for Saturday, May 16 at Green Acres Optimist Park at 13731 St Gregory's Rd. in Tecumseh.