Additional school/child care outbreaks declared in Windsor-Essex

There are now 18 school/child care COVID-19 outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.

The local health unit has listed new outbreaks at East Mersea Public School near Wheatley, Georges P. Vanier Catholic Elementary School in Windsor, Stella Marais Catholic School in Amherstburg and Olivia DiMaio Early Childhood Centre in Lakeshore.

Meantime, the health unit has lifted a previous outbreak at Stella Marais Catholic School.

Outbreaks at St. Anne French Immersion Catholic School in Windsor and Bellewood Public School in south Windsor have also been lifted.

A COVID-19 outbreak was reported at Latchkey Daycare and Learning Centre on Monday. The health unit has now listed the outbreak as 'Our Lady of the Annunciation Latchkey Daycare and Learning Centre.'