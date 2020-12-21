Additional Staff and Agencies Arrive at The Village at St. Clair

A slight sigh of relief for the President of Unifor Local 2458.

Tullio DiPonti says he received confirmation Monday morning that additional staff and agencies have arrived at The Village at St. Clair.

As AM800 news reported last week, COVID-19 cases at the long term care home in south Windsor have skyrocketed the last couple of weeks.

To date, the local health unit is reporting 68 residents along with 50 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 resulting in an outbreak declared at the home earlier this month.

DiPonti says workers have been brought in from other long term care homes that are not under an outbreak along with different agencies.

"I'm glad to hear and I confirmed this morning that there is some agency people that are in there so hopefully they can help out with residents and help out our members to perform their work to make sure these residents get the proper care they deserve," says DiPonti.

He says despite the additional staff, more assistance is needed.

"Make no mistake about it, we are still working short but to have additional staff to help out these residents and to help out the workers over there, it kind of gives you a little bit of relief," he says. Adding, the staff shortage has taken a toll on his members. "Normally you would have four PSW on the floor, right now they're working maybe one for sure, two possible but we still need more help in that facility."

According to DiPonti, unrelated to COVID, the home is short about 100 staff members.

Unifor Local 2458 represents roughly 200 workers at the home.