Additional transit bus approved for Leamington

An additional transit bus for the LT-Go on-demand service in Leamington has been approved by council.

During Tuesday's meeting, council was presented with a report to approve for a third bus, to replace the "back-up" bus in the municipality.

During the report it was stated that there has been an increase in usage of the transit buses, particularly by students, and so this third bus will be used to help keep the mileage of the other two buses down and will be available for all maintenance and emergencies as needed.

The LT-Go on-demand transit service has no fixed route or schedule, and buses are dispatched on a request-basis. This means more flexibility for riders.

Grande West Transportation Incorporated LTD will be providing the new bus, and it will replace the bus that was purchased in 2012.

Mariaha DiMenna, Transit Coordinator for the Municipality of Leamington, says more people are using the service.

"We approximately have to-date for 2023, 28,000 riders which is up significantly from our conventional transit route."

DiMenna says it's mainly students using the service.

"The demographic has really switched. A lot of students are now using the bus to go to school, so the transit has really benefited the high school students."

Councillor Anthony Abraham says he's pleased to see more individuals using the service, as it is an accessible option as well.

"Public transit has never been a money maker, it'll always run the Municipality a deficit, but it is the one deficit item that every time I look at our budget, I'm excited to see the growth of this because it's something that is definitely worth the investment."

Peaks times for the service is between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. when students are going to high school, and between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. getting picked up.

In the 2023 Transit Capital Budget, council approved $667,000 for the procurement of a transit bus. The additional required funding for this project will be from Ontario Transit Gas Tax.