Adidas brings in $437 million from selling Yeezy shoes that will benefit anti-hate groups

FRANKFURT - Adidas has brought in $437 million from the first release of Yeezy sneakers left over after breaking ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

The German sportswear maker is trying to offload the unsold shoes and donate part of the proceeds to groups fighting antisemitism and other forms of hate like the Anti-Defamation League.

Ye's antisemitic and other offensive comments led the company to end the partnership in October.

Adidas said Thursday that its earnings were better than it had expected in the second quarter thanks to the first release of Yeezy shoes in June.

Another batch went on sale this week.