Adil Shamji drops out of Ontario Liberal leadership race

TORONTO - Adil Shamji is dropping out of the race to become leader of the Ontario Liberals, throwing his support behind Bonnie Crombie.

Shamji, an ER doctor and provincial Liberal representative for Don Valley East, says the Mississauga mayor's experience and strength inspire confidence.

Crombie has led the pack in fundraising and has been the target of other candidates' criticism in the first debates of the leadership race.

The candidates also include Liberal MP and former provincial cabinet minister Yasir Naqvi, Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith, and former Liberal MP and current provincial caucus member Ted Hsu.

Party members are set to cast their ranked ballots on the weekend of Nov. 25 and the winner is to be unveiled Dec. 2.

The winner will take over from former leader Steven Del Duca, who resigned in 2022 after the party failed for a second straight election to capture enough seats for official party status at the legislature.