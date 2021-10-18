Adjustments beginning at Jackson Park for Bright Lights Windsor 2021

In preparation for the initial phase of equipment installations for Bright Lights 2021, City of Windsor officials say starting on Monday adjustments are now taking place at Jackson Park.

Crews are starting with fencing off the north end of the park along Tecumseh Road East and closing the service road north of the sunken garden, but access to all other paths and areas of the park will continue through the initial phase.

Installation and accompanying closures will occur in phases this year, in an attempt to maximize availability of the park for visitors while preparations take place.

The 2020 event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.