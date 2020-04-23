Adjustments Made to Free Sandbags in LaSalle

If you are looking to get some sandbags in LaSalle to reduce flooding, there's been a change in the procedure.

Empty sandbags are no longer available at the self-fill location.

Residents are now asked to call Public Works at 519-969-4143 to register to get empty sandbags.

Phones are answered Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 4:30pm.

When they are registered, 100 empty sandbags will be dropped off at the resident's driveway.

Residents will then be able to go to the filling stations at the former Centennial Arena site or at LaSalle Public Works.

They must bring their own shovel.

