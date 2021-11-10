Administration tasked with finding solution for hot windows at Lakeshore's Atlas Tube Centre

It's back to the drawing board when it comes to finding a solution for a number of dangerous windows at Lakeshore's Atlas Tube Centre.

Administration had requested just over $100,000 to replace 22 large tinted windows on the east wall of the complex as they become scorching hot in the direct sun, but council was not comfortable spending the money as the building is only seven years old.

Community Services Division Leader Frank Jeney says mistakes were made.

"As far as during the build, there are things that sometimes slip between the cracks or somebody doesn't think of them. We see it in the news all the time with skyscrapers being built across the world where windows are situated incorrectly and you have to find ways to remedy them once they're in operation."

Jeney says it's nearly impossible to spot all the problems until a building is fully operational.

"Another thing to think about is when a building is being built, you don't fully understand its operation and the way that people are going to use the space, walk around the space until you're actually open," he continued. "This type of space, I'm not sure if they knew exactly that that was going to be conducting that type of heat."

Director of Community and Development Services Tammie Ryall says it's hard to say why the architect missed the problem in the design.

"The architect or whoever designed this at the time, did not take that into consideration. So sometimes the building just needs to be used in order to find out these mistakes and that's why we're bringing it forward, so that we can have it in place next summer," she said.

Following a lengthy debate, council passed a motion to investigate installing awnings above the windows in an effort to keep costs down.

The Atlas Tube Centre officially opened to the public in September 2014.