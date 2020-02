The Amherstburg Admirals are moving on in the Provincial Junior Hockey League playoffs after a big home win Sunday over Petrolia.

The Admirals earned a 9-5 win over the Flyers in Game 7 of their playoff series.

Max Clifford had three goals and an assist while Bryce McGregor added two goals in the win.

Amherstburg out shot Petrolia 40-28 which included 21 shots in the first period alone.