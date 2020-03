A tough loss on the road for the Amherstburg Admirals Saturday night.

The Admirals fell to the Mooretown Flags 5-1 in game three of their second round Provincial Junior Hockey League playoff series.

Cole Welsh was the lone goal scorer for Amherstburg which has some serious ground to make up now trailing in the series 3-0.

The Admirals will try to fight off elimination in front of the hometown crowd Sunday night.

Game four goes at 7pm at the Libro Centre.