Admirals Fall in Mooretown

The Flags got the best of the Admirals in Mooretown Saturday night.

The Flags led 2-0 until a goal from Amherstburg's Bryce McGregor pulled the Admirals within one late in the second period.

Mooretown then poured it on in the third scoring two unanswered goals on the way to a 4-1 win.

Despite the loss, Amherstburg holds on to third place in the Provincial Junior Hockey League's West Stobbs Division.

A quick turnaround for the Admirals as they get set to host the Petrolia Flyers Sunday night.

Puck drops at the Libro Centre at 7pm.