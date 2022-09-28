Advance polling begins in Lakeshore for the municipal election

In-person voting for the municipal election in Lakeshore officially kicks off today.

From noon to 8 p.m., Lakeshore residents can go to the Comber Community Centre to cast their early vote.

The next advance voting event will take place on Saturday, October 8 from noon to 8 p.m. in the Renaud Room at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre.

On election day, October 24, voting will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 12 locations throughout Lakeshore.

Residents can look up their ward and where they can vote on the Lakeshore website.

Voters can expect to receive their Voter Information Cards by mail within the next few days with information such as the voter's qualifying address, municipal ward, and Election Day voting location.

Voter Information Cards are not required to vote, however they do make the voting process quicker and easier.

If a resident does not receive a Voter Information Card, their information is incorrect, or they are a first-time voter, they may apply to have their name added or information corrected in order to vote.

