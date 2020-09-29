Advanced Voting Starts for Ward 7 Byelection

Advanced voting is now underway for Windsor's Ward 7 byelection.

The polls opened Tuesday morning at the WFCU Centre.

Manager of Records and Elections Terry Knight-Lepain says the city has scheduled four days for advanced polls prior to Monday's election day.

"We've got every health and safety and pandemic protocol in place that we could think of and the best practices we could get from the provincial, local and federal governments," says Knight-Lepain. "So we're hoping people come out and vote. It's a full ballot."

She says proxy voting along with curbside voting are also available.

"We have health screening happening before you even get in the building. "If you fail the health screening you'll be directed to do proxy voting or the curb side voting, we don't want anybody experiencing any symptoms of the pandemic COVID-19 in the poll obviously to keep everybody well and safe and able to vote."

Advanced voting will also take place on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Election Day is set for Monday. The polls are open from 10am until 8pm.

There are 12 candidates seeking the vacant seat.

The winner is expected to be announced on Monday after 9pm.