Advancements in forensic technology leads to arrest in decade-old Windsor robbery and assault case

A decade-old robbery and assault case in Windsor has been solved thanks to advancements in forensic technology.

Back on August 19, 2013, two suspects forced their way into a residence in the 1000 block of California Avenue, where they forcibly confined, assaulted, and threatened a male occupant with a gun and a knife. Police say the suspects stole cash, a cell phone, and marijuana before fleeing the scene.

One suspect was arrested and charged within days of the incident, but the identity of the second suspect remained a mystery until now.

Investigators were able to leverage DNA evidence retrieved at the scene to identify a second suspect and bring closure to the victim.

Members of the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit arrested a 40-year-old man Thursday in the 1400 block of Victoria Avenue in connection to the August 2013 incident.



He has been charged with the following:

-Break and enter

-Robbery

-Assault with a weapon

-Assault causing bodily harm

-Forcible confinement

-Uttering death threats

-Pointing a firearm

-Possession of a firearm

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.