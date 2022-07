Windsor's Adventure Bay Family Water Park is reopening.

The water park is located on Pitt Street West and will reopen on Monday, July 4.

AM800 file photo of Adventure Bay

It closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As AM800 news reported earlier this year, staffing the facility delayed the reopening on the water park.

The water park will be open from 12pm until 4pm, July 4 to September 4.