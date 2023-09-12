Aerosmith postpones six tour dates including Toronto and Detroit shows

Aerosmith has decided to postpone six of their concert dates.

For their "Peace Out" farewell tour, the band has stated that some of their shows, including the one scheduled for Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, and at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit has been rescheduled.

The Toronto show was scheduled for today, and has been rescheduled until February 21, 2024.

The band was expected to take the stage on Monday, September 18 in Detroit, and the show will now take place on January 29, 2024.

All tickets for the previously scheduled performance will be honoured for the new date.

Pianist and singer for the band, Steven Tyler, states on social media that he's heartbroken to say that he's received strict doctor's orders to not sing for the next 30 days.

He goes on to say that he sustained vocal cord damage during a previous show that led to bleeding.

Shows in Chicago, Washington, Raleigh and Cleveland were also postponed.

