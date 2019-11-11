Afghan War Memorial Warms Windsor Mom's Heart

Plans for a new memorial at Queens Park in Toronto is warming the heart of a Windsor mother who lost her son in Afghanistan.

The plans for the Memorial to Honour Canadian Heroes of the War in Afghanistan was officially unveiled last Friday and will honour 40,000 Canadian soldiers who fought in the war-torn region.

Theresa Charbonneau's son was one of the soldiers who never came home.

Corporal Andrew Grenon was killed in a Taliban attack during a peacekeeping mission in September of 2008.

She tells AM800 News the amount of respect being shown for soldiers throughout the country never ceases to amaze her.

"It means the world to me that it is being remembered in as many places as Canada is remembering it. Choosing to signify their sacrifice and to make it known that what our boys and girls did over there was important," she says.

Charbonneau says seeing a memorial like the one heading to the south lawn of Queens Park is, "always worthwhile."

"Every citizen in Canada who has any interest or any connection at all to Afghanistan should endeavor to see it," says Charbonneau.

She anticipates the same mixed emotions she gets every time she stands in front of a memorial for her son and those who fought alongside him.

"It would hurt more to not remember my son. I do it to honour him. I could not imagine not doing the things I do to remember him and, yes, it breaks my heart," she says.

The memorial is expected to be completed by the fall of 2020.