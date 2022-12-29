After a 'historic' 2022, Windsor-Tecumseh MP hopeful for the New Year

From navigating the last days of the COVID-19 pandemic, to auto investments, childcare, to flood prevention funding and more, 2022 has been an interesting year in Windsor.

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk says the peaks have been incredible, and so have the challenges during the last year.

In reflecting on some of the successes of the past year, Kusmierczyk says Windsor landing a historic $5 billion lithium-ion battery production plant certainly takes the cake.

Both the provincial and federal governments committed hundreds of millions of dollars in incentives and funding to land the plant.

"Our federal government delivered what was the single largest auto investment in the history of Canada, right here to Windsor-Tecumseh. And if you drive down E.C. Row and you pass Banwell you actually see the battery plant being built as we speak," he said.

That historic investment has put Ontario on a path to becoming one of the most vertically integrated automotive jurisdictions in the emerging North American EV market, something Kusmierczyk says will continue to be a priority in the years to come.

He says it was an example of all levels of government working together on behalf of their constituents.

It wasn't just automotive investments that Kusmierczyk was proud of this year, another key according to him will be the impact child care funding will have for area families.

He says reducing child care costs and increasing spaces will stimulate the economy by reducing shortages, allowing more people to join the workforce, or allowing people to improve their skills by getting additional training.

"This is going to help lift a lot of families out of poverty, it's going to help a lot of Mom's and Dad's go back to school to get the training they need, and it's going to help them go back to work. The child care part is another once in a generation, transformative investment for our community, it's absolutely huge."

While there was a lot of good in 2022 locally, there have been a lot of struggles as well for people trying to make ends meet.

Kusmierczyk touted a few things the government did along with the NDP through their supply agreement, like the low income dental program and a boost to the GST tax credit, but admitted tackling cost of living challenges will continue to be top of mind in the New Year.

"Something that I'm especially proud of, because it's something coming out of the Ministry I work for as a parliamentary secretary, we're advancing the Canada Disability Benefit which is literally going to put hundreds of dollars into the pockets of Canadians and is going to lift hundreds of thousands of Canadians out of poverty. You look at for example the Canada Worker Benefit as well too, which is a benefit that we've enhanced which goes toward low income workers," he explained.

Kusmierczyk says as other companies, many with ties to the battery plant, continue to look at Windsor as an area to potentially invest 2023 could be another good year in the community for growth.