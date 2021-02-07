After School Programs Resuming in Windsor

The City of Windsor is resuming its after school programming Monday.

According to a release, four locations will start up services with some families sending their kids back to school this week.

All four will be open from Monday to Friday with the exception of P.A. Days, holidays and March Break and include:

Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex from 2:30 p.m to 5:30 p.m.

Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Gino & Liz Marcus Community Complex (elementary students only) from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Windsor Water World from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Parents are asked to contact the centres directly to reserve a spot.

Officials say COVID-19 safety protocols remain in place to ensure the health and safety children and staff. The service will still include pre-packaged snacks, homework assistance and physical activity.

Children enrolled in elementary and secondary schools are eligible for after school programing.

