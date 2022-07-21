After two year hiatus, McGregor Music Festival makes impactful return

McGregor Music Festival held its first in-person event in two years, and officials report that the response was incredible.

The June festival, with local bands and a classic car show, helped raise over $76,000 in support of the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation's Patient Assistance Fund and with Robes for Radiation.

A cheque presentation ceremony was held on Tuesday night where the money raised was given over to the foundation.

Event Chair Sue LeClair says it felt good to be back after two years.

"We had 900 people attend the 31st Annual McGregor Music Festival for Cancer. The weather was perfect, and people came out to enjoy the music, raffles and of course the Pig Auction. We say a big thank you to all the bands, sponsors, volunteers, and classic car enthusiasts that come out to make it a super day," she said.

The Patient Assistance Fund is available for patients for emergency use when all other forms of financial assistance are not available.

The Cancer Program provides radiation treatment to approximately 115 patients each day.

While waiting to receive radiation treatment, patients are provided with Robes for Radiation, which are high quality robes stored in a warming cabinet.

Officials say the robes not only provide warmth for radiation patients, but also modesty and comfort over their hospital gowns.