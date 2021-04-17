AGCO Suspends Liquor Licence of Leamington's Family Kitchen Restaurant

Family Kitchen has had its liquor licence suspended by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO.)

In a release Saturday, the AGCO says the decision was made after the Leamington, Ont. restaurant repeatedly failed to meet, "obligations under the Liquor Licence Act (LLA), and to act with honesty and integrity."

Owner Kristy Leathem opened the restaurant at 73 Erie St. S. for in person dinning in defiance of a provincial order on April 6 — drawing a large crowd, which is also forbidden under current COVID-19 restrictions.

A sign posted in the window of Family Kitchen in Leamington, April 6, 2021. (Gisele Baribeau / Facebook)

According to the LCBO, that wasn't the first time the restaurant was warned to stop serving in person customers in defiance of public safety guidelines.

On March 6, Essex County OPP laid several charges under the Reopening Ontario Act, according to the AGCO.

The AGCO investigated additional reports of in person dining where the owner, "confirmed to the AGCO that they remain open for dine-in. On April 14. The licensee was again charged with Failing to Comply with a continued Emergency Order, on this occasion by Municipality of Leamington By-law officials."

Family Kitchen's licence is suspended and the AGCO says it will seek to have it permanently revoked, "for reasons of public interest and safety."

Here's the AGCO's full report: