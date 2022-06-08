Aggravated assault under investigation in Tilbury

The Chatham-Kent Police Major Crime Section is investigating an aggravated assault in Tilbury.

Few details are known, but police were called to the intersection of Queen St. and Louis St. on Monday, June 6 around 11pm and say a suspect was dressed in dark clothing and fled on foot.

The victim was found with a serious, life-threatening injury.

Residents in that area are asked to check their video surveillance systems for any evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Brad Hyatt of the Major Crime Section at 519-436-6600 Ext. 288 or bradh@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous callers may call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and may be eligible for a cash reward.