Aggressive Drivers Targeted Under Moving Ontario More Safely Act

The province wants to double down on enforcement when it comes to aggressive driving.

Under the Moving Ontario More Safely (MOMS) Act proposed Monday, motorists would see increased penalties for things like stunt driving.

Penalties for stunt driving would see roadside vehicle impoundments doubled from seven to 14 days, license suspensions moved from seven to 30 days and harsher penalties for repeat offenders up to a lifetime driving ban.

Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney says 796 stunt-driving charges were laid between March and December of last year in Toronto alone.

"That's an increase of 222 per cent over the same period in 2019," she says. "Across Ontario, charges for stunt driving increased 52 per cent between this past March and August 2020 for the same period in 2019 despite far fewer vehicle on the road."

She says almost half of those charged with stunt driving in the past year are teenagers.

"Young drivers specifically, account for 42 per cent of drivers involved in collisions with the police reported speed of 50 km/h or more above the posted speed limit," she added. "As both Minister of Transportation and as a mom to driving aged teens, this trend is unsettling and one that we're taking very seriously."

The act also proposes new data collection practices for enforcement, including increasing the ability to use roadside cameras and sensors.

New safety measures for roadside workers and pedestrian are also a part of the proposed bill.